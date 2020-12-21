DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0966 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.16 million and $42,228.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002332 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019385 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,386,270 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.