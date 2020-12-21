Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) a €19.00 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) received a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DEQ. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.19 ($20.22).

ETR:DEQ opened at €17.87 ($21.02) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 1 year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1 year high of €26.66 ($31.36). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

