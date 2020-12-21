Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $51.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.86.

APO opened at $47.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

