Devery Market Capitalization Hits $333,970.38 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. Devery has a market cap of $333,970.38 and $9,922.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Devery token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Devery Token Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,117 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars.

