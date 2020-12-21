Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading 30.3% Higher Over Last Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $699,898.42 and $107.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 30.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.39 or 0.00636074 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001148 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000408 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

