Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.51. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 81,783 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 19,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 103,794.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 51,897 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

