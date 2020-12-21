DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Director Acquires $24,400.00 in Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Director Stephen Zelkowicz bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $24,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,131.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:DLHC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.33. 340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,701. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). DLH had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLHC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered DLH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DLH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

