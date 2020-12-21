Doctors Coin Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $165.65 million and $24,831.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015551 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 156.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin

Doctors Coin Token Trading

Doctors Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

