Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Sells $76,728.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $76,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven E. Forshay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Steven E. Forshay sold 22,698 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $2,023,526.70.

On Friday, October 16th, Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $58,151.73.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $92.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.25. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. BidaskClub upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

