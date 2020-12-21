Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $422.86.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $396.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.65. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $270.08 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $624,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $839,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 925.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

