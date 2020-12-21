DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOYU. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of DouYu International from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DouYu International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of DouYu International from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. DouYu International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.57.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.12.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. DouYu International’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DouYu International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DouYu International by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.