DREP (DREP) Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. DREP has a market capitalization of $13.83 million and $334,319.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DREP has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00141385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.00742134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00169602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00384073 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00072143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00108130 BTC.

DREP Token Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

