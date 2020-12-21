Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of DUC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 43,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,648. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $10.03.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

