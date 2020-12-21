Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of DUC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 43,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,648. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $10.03.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust
