Dynamic Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002460 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $8.58 million and $38,863.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,926.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $611.59 or 0.02667613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.00460021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.03 or 0.01378445 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00641359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00296638 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00079050 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,218,507 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

