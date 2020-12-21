Elanor Retail Property Fund (ERF.AX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:ERF)

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ERF.AX) (ASX:ERF) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.78.

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ERF.AX)

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF) is an externally managed listed real estate investment fund investing in Australian retail property. The fund invests in high investment quality, non-discretionary retail based neighborhood and sub-regional shopping centers. The strategy of Elanor Retail Property Fund is to acquire assets that provide strong income and capital growth potential.

