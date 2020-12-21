Electra (ECA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $769.00

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Electra has a market capitalization of $606,414.48 and approximately $769.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electra has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Electra coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Electra

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,596,664,548 coins and its circulating supply is 28,729,507,995 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

