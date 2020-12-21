EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ENQUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of ENQUF stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. EnQuest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $271.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.30.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

