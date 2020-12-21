EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 485,069 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 28.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

