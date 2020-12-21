EOS (EOS) Price Hits $2.90 on Top Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. EOS has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and $3.52 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00012726 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,025,508,990 coins and its circulating supply is 938,808,978 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars.

