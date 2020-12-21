Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.343 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend payment by 26.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a payout ratio of 112.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $61.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.42. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

