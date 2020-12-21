Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.343 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has increased its dividend by 26.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a payout ratio of 112.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $61.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.42. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

