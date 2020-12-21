Eric D. Long Sells 2,341 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $30,550.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of USAC stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $12.68. 155,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,842. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $161.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 24,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 238,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USAC shares. ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

