Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Market Capitalization Hits $3.10 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Coinlim, CoinTiger and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00053668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00349985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

XBASE is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinTiger, DDEX, Escodex, Mercatox, IDEX, Coinlim and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

