Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,750 GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in GATX during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 87.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth $93,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GATX alerts:

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $462,855.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at $926,731.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $146,984.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,386 shares of company stock worth $2,129,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $82.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $88.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average is $68.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sidoti increased their target price on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.