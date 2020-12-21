Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 87.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GATX opened at $82.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.00. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.06.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti raised their price target on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $676,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,744,026.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $146,984.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,386 shares of company stock worth $2,129,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

