Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JETS. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,786,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2,845.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 63,065 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 359.9% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 70,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 54,854 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $283,000.

JETS stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22.

