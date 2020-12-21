Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $5.30. Euroseas shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.35 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th.

Get Euroseas alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.