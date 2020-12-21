Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $535.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, Director David R. Epstein bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

