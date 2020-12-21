Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Position Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Evergy by 465.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

