Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

EVVTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of EVVTY opened at $95.69 on Thursday. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.19.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

