Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

EVVTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of EVVTY opened at $95.69 on Thursday. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.19.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Featured Story: Forex

Analyst Recommendations for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit