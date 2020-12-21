Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lessened by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,766 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 132,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,711,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,818,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,066,951. The stock has a market cap of $177.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

