Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend by 34.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.55. 4,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.65%. On average, analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMAO. Stephens began coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

