Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

FMAO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 123.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

