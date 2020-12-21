Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $82,547,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 355,525.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after buying an additional 711,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 384.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after buying an additional 398,720 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,651,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,385,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,058,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $88.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $131.56.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

