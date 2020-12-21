FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $43.97, but opened at $38.90. FibroGen shares last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 1,550 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FGEN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.61.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FibroGen by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.