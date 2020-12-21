Financial Contrast: Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) versus Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Evergy and Sunnova Energy International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 0 3 5 0 2.63 Sunnova Energy International 0 1 7 1 3.00

Evergy presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.94%. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus target price of $42.63, suggesting a potential downside of 7.50%. Given Evergy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Evergy is more favorable than Sunnova Energy International.

Risk & Volatility

Evergy has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evergy and Sunnova Energy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $5.15 billion 2.33 $669.90 million $2.89 18.26 Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million 32.78 -$144.35 million ($2.91) -15.84

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Evergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and Sunnova Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 12.75% 8.32% 2.71% Sunnova Energy International -113.82% -18.35% -4.55%

Summary

Evergy beats Sunnova Energy International on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources. The company has approximately 10,100 circuit miles of transmission lines; 39,700 circuit miles of overhead distribution lines; and 12,700 circuit miles of underground distribution lines. It serves approximately 1,604,300 customers, including residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

