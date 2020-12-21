Financial Survey: Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) vs. DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sandstorm Gold and DRDGOLD, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sandstorm Gold
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|DRDGOLD
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Sandstorm Gold and DRDGOLD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sandstorm Gold
|$89.43 million
|15.88
|$16.40 million
|$0.09
|81.00
|DRDGOLD
|$269.51 million
|3.04
|$40.89 million
|$0.52
|22.92
DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Sandstorm Gold. DRDGOLD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
40.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Sandstorm Gold and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sandstorm Gold
|10.10%
|3.06%
|2.84%
|DRDGOLD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Risk & Volatility
Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Sandstorm Gold beats DRDGOLD on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 191 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Honduras, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The FWGR segment focuses on the slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The company was founded on February 16, 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.