First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.88.

FRC opened at $135.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $142.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 53.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,879 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after purchasing an additional 496,315 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,778,000 after purchasing an additional 307,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,183,000 after acquiring an additional 306,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,601,000 after acquiring an additional 305,411 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

