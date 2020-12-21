First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.23 and last traded at $47.35. Approximately 100,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 272,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 377,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,359,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 371,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,740,000 after purchasing an additional 97,135 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,976,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 290,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 94,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 232,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter.

