FirstBlood (1ST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,189.00

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $11.95 million and approximately $5,189.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FirstBlood has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00054443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00363512 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026627 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

1ST is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.