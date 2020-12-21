Fletcher King (LON:FLK) Trading Down 6.7%

Fletcher King plc (LON:FLK)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46). Approximately 43 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.49).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.44. The company has a market cap of £3.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.

About Fletcher King (LON:FLK)

Fletcher King Plc provides a range of property and advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of property fund management, property asset management, investment broking, valuations, and ratings. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

