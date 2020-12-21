FLO (FLO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, FLO has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $43,485.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 230.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

