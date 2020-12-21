Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Ford Motor stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 122,082 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

