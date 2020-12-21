ForTube Market Cap Achieves $8.36 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, ForTube has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $8.36 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00360774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027883 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002346 BTC.

ForTube Token Profile

ForTube is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

Buying and Selling ForTube

ForTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

