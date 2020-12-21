Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.63 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $89.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,909. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,720,550. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

