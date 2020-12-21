Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

NYSE:FBHS opened at $89.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 108,700 shares of company stock worth $8,720,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.