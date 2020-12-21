Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $102.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.86. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,150,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

