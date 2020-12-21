FREE Coin (FREE) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. FREE Coin has a total market capitalization of $950,265.25 and $27,955.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FREE Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. During the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00141115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.95 or 0.00752149 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00166110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00385355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00114562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00072267 BTC.

FREE Coin Token Profile

FREE Coin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,998,999,997,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,704,057,259,292 tokens. FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology . FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.