Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 154,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMS opened at $42.72 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

