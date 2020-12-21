FujiCoin (FJC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $722,949.68 and $7.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,857.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.91 or 0.02659598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.41 or 0.00456790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.27 or 0.01344328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.39 or 0.00636074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00294137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00026881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00079251 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,162,734,221 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

